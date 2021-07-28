Scammer tricks YouTuber who exposes scams to delete his anti-scammer channel

This one is hard to unpack, and painful to contemplate.
The Tech Support Scams YouTube channel has been erased from existence in a blaze of irony as host and creator Jim Browning fell victim to a tech support scam that convinced him to secure his account – by deleting it. —The Register
