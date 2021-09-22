How to lie with charts, by the @NYTimes

I tend to defend journalism when showboaters & slogan-quoters attack “the media” in general, but I’m eager to read legitimate critiques of individual news stories. Here’s one that seems to manipulate data out of context to support a fearmongering narrative. (Don’t do this!)
1. Data not normalized
2. Not the appropriate visualization
3. No differentiation between data and projections
4. Not the whole story
5. No contextualization of risk
And NOT a @nytimes staffer; should be clear in byline, not small print at the bottomhttps://t.co/GqrKYcDg5t
— ⚡️Kathy E Gill | Get vaccinated, wear a mask! (@kegill) September 22, 2021
Similar:
Have 40 years of mobile phones given literature bad lines?
Peter Sallis: Wallace and Gromit actor dies aged 96
What employers really want? Workers they don’t have to train
Technical and Literary Writing: What’s the difference? « Dekonztruktschon
David "Mr. McFeely" Newell Still Delivering at Seton Hill TEDx
Diamonds Are Bullsh*t