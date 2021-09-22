How to lie with charts, by the @NYTimes

/ 9 seconds ago 22 Sep 2021
I tend to defend journalism when showboaters & slogan-quoters attack “the media” in general, but I’m eager to read legitimate critiques of individual news stories. Here’s one that seems to manipulate data out of context to support a fearmongering narrative. (Don’t do this!)

 

