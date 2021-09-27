‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Series Creator J. Michael Straczynski

The Variety story breaking this news doesn’t cite a source, and gives no further news beyond what I’ve quoted here. The rest of the article is padded with details about the 1990s franchise.

B5 was ground-breaking in many ways, including telling season-long arcs within a coherent, over-arching series-long story, at a time when most TV was purely episodic. The series also pioneered the use of 3D computer graphics instead of filming models against a bluescreen.

A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski is onboard to write the project. He will also executive producer under his Studio JMS banner. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, will produce the reboot. The new iteration of the sci-fi series is described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. —Variety