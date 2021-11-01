Loki’s Loop Escape Room

Great concept for a virtual escape room devoted to debunking fake information online.

For years a supplement called “Euphorigen” has been used by the very wealthy to boost brain activity and productivity. Now the Government wants to make the benefits of Euphorigen available to everyone by introducing it into the public water supply. The company that makes Euphorigen claims to have completed successful trials, and an announcement of the deal is expected shortly. But your investigator friend has suspicions, and has heard that a prominent scientist has recorded a statement on whether or not the company’s claims are to be believed. She’s asked you to help find and share that information with the public. You have only 45 minutes to track down whatever information you can on Euphorigen to uncover the truth, and spread the word!

This escape room was developed for educational and research purposes by the University of Washington. By clicking “Enter” you are consenting to have your participation be used for research purposes by the University of Washington.