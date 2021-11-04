One of the heirs to the Disney fortune explains (and critiques) the mindset of the super-rich.
If your comfort requires that society be structured so that a decent percentage of your fellow citizens live in a constant state of terror about whether they’ll get health care in an emergency, or whether they can keep a roof over their family’s heads, or whether they will simply have enough to eat, perhaps the problem does not rest with those people, but with you and what you think of as necessary, proper, and acceptable. –Abigail Disney
Source: I Was Taught From a Young Age to Protect My Dynastic Wealth
