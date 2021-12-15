More household props for a #blender3d #steampunk project.

I had made the spice rack and utensils last year but everything else I’ve churned out in the past few weeks.
I remember it took me about a week to make that spice rack, but in just one day I made all the copper cookingware, dishes, and many little things like wicker boxes, doctor’s bag, etc.
Similar:
The Battle (TNG Rewatch, Season 1, Episode 8)
Latest #blender3d progress on a villain's lair. Added more carpets and cabinetry, and sta...
In March, 2001, I was blogging about "All Your Base...", digital history, 3D printers, and...
Keeping it classy. My 20yo son encounters the fruit-eating scene from the 1996 point-and-c...
My 10yo Created Bookmarks to Express Her Complex Relationship with Reading
I regularly teach Uncle Tom's Cabin, but have never seen it before.