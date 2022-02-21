Good Twitter thread on how confirmation bias leads to conspiracy theories

/ 5 hours ago 21 Feb 2022

So why are so many people convinced that the NYT has ruined Wordle? Because of confirmation bias. They were already mad at the NYT. Then they struggled with a puzzle or two. It’s easy to connect the dots and blame the NYT for making the game harder.

Similar:

Dungeons & Dragons & Philosophy
Shakespeare on Eclipses
Every conversation between a parent and a child, in four conversations. (Slate)
I'm not a big fan of Disney's corporate greed.
Harper Lee to publish new novel, 55 years after To Kill a Mockingbird
Trump Fires Senior Adviser’s Son From Transition for Sharing Fake News