“Wolf!”, cried the shepherd boy. (The whole thread is worth reading.)

"Wolf!", cried the shepherd boy.— Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) March 30, 2022
"That's no wolf," said the townspeople. "Go away. We have commerce to do."
The wolf ate and ate.
"Wolf!", cried the boy. The townspeople looked at the bloody carcasses in the pasture. "Those sheep died, but not necessarily from the wolf.'
Similar:
The world's oldest story? Astronomers say global myths about 'seven sisters' stars may rea...
In December 2000, I was blogging about typeface snobbery, freedom in video game spaces, th...
Loved part 1 of Alec Silverblatt's Mon Valley Medium. Part 2 tomorrow at 7. #pptplayt...
No, Trump's tweet about "Heritage, History, and Greatness" is not a quote from a speech Hi...
What a great time everyone had at the "Cabbies."
Gender and Language -- Revisiting Advice I Posted in 1998