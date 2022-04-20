Congo nun overcomes blackouts with homemade hydroelectric plant

Sister Alphonsine Ciza spends most of her day manning the micro hydroelectric plant she built to overcome daily electricity cuts in her town of Miti in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo https://t.co/iKZbLO7KEF pic.twitter.com/uacqp7lexw
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2022
