Scat “boop oop a doop” and variations (Esther Lee Jones, Helen Kane, Betty Boop, Marilyn Monroe); hippie “coo coo ca choo”; Beatles “goo goo ga joob”

A few years ago I was working regularly with a director who filled any conversation pause with a descending musical vocalization “doo de-doo de-doo.”

While the similar “dum de-dum de-dum” means “I’m just sitting here minding my own business,” the brighter, more cheerful “doo de-doo de-do” was a cross between a satisfied sigh and a scat, and seemed to convey motion, or anticipation. It was so bright that maybe I should render it “doot te-doot te-doot.”

Not “attention!” like the CSI “dun-dun” gavel sound, or impatience, like the “writing down your Final Jeopardy response” theme song.

I remember looking into “doo de do de doo” and concluding that it was probably a reference to the ad-libbed tinkly piano music that would be performed during a set change. (The person who used it regularly was an opera singer.)

I would have sworn I posted something about “doo de do de doo,” but if I did, I can’t find it.

So instead, here are some links I put together on the whitewashing of “boop oop a doop,” inspired by an article on Vocabulary.com.