Youngster in a tight spot has an inspiration

Sometimes when you change your perspective on your problems, they will resolve themselves…
— Figen (@TheFigen) July 22, 2022
Similar:
Research Poetry (communicating research results and expressing their significance through ...
A Few Good Men at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre
A computer scientist urges more support for the humanities (opinion)
Battle of New Orleans Ended 200 Years Ago Today
So this is Pi Day
No, Dr. Seuss is not being "banned" or "censored" -- but Dr. Seuss Enterprises is voluntar...