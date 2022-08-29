Bryan A. Louiselle, 1966-2022 (musician, composer, orchestrator, musical director)

I was Mayor Shinn to Bryan’s Harold Hill in the only high school musical we did together. Yes he was an incredible musician and performer, but I was not musical and could barely sing on key, so I really wasn’t equipped, at the time, to realize just how talented he was. Once during a snowstorm when I had nowhere to go between the end of school and call time, he took to me his house. Even though my house was way out of his way, he sometimes drove me home after rehearsals, saying that before he got his license, he was grateful to the older students who gave him rides, and he wanted to pay it forward. He even read a draft of my Star Trek fanfic novel. I remember him as a generous and friendly person who made me feel very welcome when I suddenly found myself part of the school drama community.