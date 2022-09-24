‘I saw the possibility of what could be done – so I did it’: revolutionary video game The Hobbit turns 40

/ 7 hours ago 24 Sep 2022

..

Realising that statistics wasn’t for her, Megler answered a newspaper advert for a part-time programming job at a local software company called Melbourne House. It was 1980, and she was halfway through a course that focused on designing operating systems and developing programming languages. “The day I was hired, the first thing my boss said to me was, ‘write the best adventure game ever,’” she remembers. The eventual result of this instruction was The Hobbit, a landmark 1982 text adventure game that’s still fondly remembered today.

Though the 20-year-old didn’t have a lot of experience with video games, she’d enjoyed one in particular. “I had found Colossal Cave Adventure addictive until the point where I had mapped out the game and solved it. Then it instantly became boring, and I never played it again. So I thought about what it was that made that game stop being interesting, and designed a game that didn’t have any of those issues.” —Guardian

Similar:

What's next in game narrative, with Emily Short
The Media Pyramid: “Any content where ideology leads to falsehood is bad for you.”
Sub Rosa (#StarTrek #TNG Rewatch, Season 7, Episode 14) Dr. Beverly's Space Ghost Romance
DCNF, TV Upfront Presenters Need to Understand That Content's Kingdom is Changing
How The NY Times Is Sparking the VR Journalism Revolution
This makes a lot of sense.