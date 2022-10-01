Between static hand-coded HTML pages and modern content-management systems, there used to be a wonderful bazaar of “mildly dynamic” websites

When I started my blog in 1999 (by adding a date to a “Link of the Day” archive I had been maintaining for a year or so), I coded everything in HTML, by hand.

This was before Facebook, before YouTube, before Wikipedia, and around the time that the domain google.com first went live.

Most of the content on the Internet was hand-coded HTML, and instead of search engines, you would click your way through a hand-coded catalog — Arts -> Music -> Classical -> Mozart -> [scroll through a long list]

This was perfectly normal, because it’s how libraries organized their contents — every book was in a specific place, and you’d walk to that place and find the book, and while you were there you’d make sure to look at the other books on that shelf, which you’d never know about if you hadn’t walked there.

Search engines were in their infancy, and that meant in order to find a page, you usually had to follow a link that someone had created. So people who came across interesting links put them into the niche catalogs they collected on their own private, hand-coded web pages. I had catalog pages devoted to college writing, interactive fiction, the Czech play Rossum’s Universal Robots, the medieval York Corpus Christi Pageant. Instead of clicking through a social media stream that someone else’s algorithm determines would keep us engaged as a cog in someone else’s money-making factory, we happily puttered in our own gardens, and thought of people who came across our pages as “visitors” — not “followers” or “users.”

When my home page got too long I would cut a week or so worth of entries from the home page and paste them at the top of an archive page. I don’t remember the first time I heard the term “weblog,” but I in July 1999 started adding dates to my “Writing Links and Commentary” entries.

I also added a comments feature, and for many years fought off the spam manually, with a home-grown set of PHP scripts.

My first faculty job was teaching technical writing, at a time when knowing HTML made English majors very marketable. I also had my first-year writing students create a “personal home page.”

For me, coding the backend was part of the pleasure of blogging, but when I moved to my current job in 2003, I had a small technical support budget and hired a former student, Will Gayther, to bring my blog into the 21st Century. Here at Seton Hill, I taught the very basics of HTML/CSS in an upper-level “New Media Projects” course.

I introduced my students to blogging through MoveableType, which permitted me to give students individual blogs on a site that I managed. Later I switched to WordPress.

Today, doing things with a social media app (adding filters, tagging friends, muting or unfollowing or blocking, etc.) means selecting an option from a menu someone else has created for you. Yes you are creating the pictures or writing the comments, but the nuts and bolts of the apps involve people selecting options from a menu.

By contrast, creating web pages in the 1990s and early 2000s was more like baking from scratch.

This article does a good job capturing what we lost when we made the shift away from hand-coding our own bespoke sites (where we could casually throw in an interactive widget or feature into an otherwise static HTML page) and towards the complex platforms (where the average user can’t just code up a custom widget, but must instead install someone else’s plugins; it takes a lot of effort to get to the skill level where you can code your own plugin, and so the average user becomes much more passive).