Trimsheets baked with greebly texture goodness add eye-pleasing woodgrain & tech details to these simple cubes. #blender3d #blender3dart #steampunk #design #aesthetics #cgi

/ 10 hours ago 10 Oct 2022

Trimsheets baked with greebly texture goodness add eye-pleasing woodgrain & tech details to these simple cubes. #blender3d #blender3dart #steampunk #design #aesthetics #cgi

Similar:

Code is not literature
Hearing "Godzilla on My Mind" author Wiliam Tsutsui
My student journos are meming it like bosses.
On the way to closing night of "Orphans."
What are you eating at midnight breakfast?
The Naked Now (Season 1, Episode 2: ST:TNG Rewatch) When a script that blows chunks makes ...