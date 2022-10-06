In June, 2002, I was blogging about… a female autistic scholars lament, Dr. Seuss, Orthodox Christianity and coding, Shakespeare, and weblogs after 9/11

In June, 2002, I was blogging about
- A female autistic scholar’s lament
- The origins of Horton Hears a Who
- A NatGeo article on the media-saturated life of Iowa college students
- The function of “er” in speech
- A Pravda article on parallels between Orthodox Christianity and computer programming
- Dr. Toast’s Amazing World of Toast
(I really miss the Internet that contained such marvels.)
- The world has changed, but Shakespeare asked questions that are still worth asking.
- How innocent we are were. In 2002 we were blogging about “A Writer’s Perspective on an Emerging Medium,” by which was meant electronic text.
- A very observant study of how weblogs were shaping the media landscape after the 9/11 terrorist attacks: Online Uprising
