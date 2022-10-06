Why did I only blog 3 times in June 2001?

/ 3 hours ago 6 Oct 2022

What was I doing during the summer of June 2001? 

My daughter was born about nine months later, so I know at least part of what I was doing at the time. 

04 Jun 2001
Violent video games encourage violent behavior (Contemporary Pediatrics)

06 Jun 2001
Sci-Tech Web Awards 2001

08 Jun 2001
Author “used up all the hardship” from her youth in her first novel

