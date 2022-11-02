The daughter joined the cast of this show a few days ago. As Safie, she sings a folk song and indirectly teaches the creature about language and belonging.

She says she got the email while at a cast party after the final performance of Pippin.
Pittsburg’s Prime Stage Theatre reimagines “Frankenstein”
Similar:
Narnia board game -- enjoyable family activity (but it's weird that the Pevensies compete ...
The Portable Writing desk — the Victorian laptop
Obamacare's broken website cost more than LinkedIn, Spotify combined
Celebration of Writing -- a big presentation day for freshman writing classes.
Kinetic Theatre's "Hound of the Baskervilles" was hilarious.
Journalism 101: I fixed this meme for you.