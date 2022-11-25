Crime coverage on Fox News halved once US midterms were over

In the weeks leading up to the US midterm elections, the message from Fox News was clear: violent crime is surging, cities are dangerous hellscapes and Democrats are responsible.
With the vote over, however, the rightwing news channel appeared to decide things weren’t that bad after all, and decreased its coverage of violent crime by 50% compared with the pre-election average. —Guardian
Similar:
Carolyn Gombell Is Not a Real Person: #JusticeforCarolyn Is a Campaign Against Twitter Ref...
Paradise (#StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch, Season 2, Episode 15) Anti-technology colony welcomes Si...
Stephen Coles’ The Anatomy of Type, reviewed.
The Hidden Signs That Can Reveal a Fake Photo
This is fine. Really.
10 Rules of Internet - Anil Dash