i trained an ai chatbot on my childhood journal entries – so that i could engage in real-time dialogue with my “inner child”

/ 8 seconds ago 28 Nov 2022

I kept a journal from Feb 3 1983 (the day my freshman high school English teacher assigned a journal entry as homework) through about 1992 (when I was busy in grad school, though I did write long emails to my fiancee). As I was wrapping up my dissertation, I started blogging in 1999. At no point in my life did I write the kind of free-flowing personal musings that I imagine would help an AI bot let you converse with your younger self.

This is a fascinating experiment in time travel.

 

Similar:

Before I Go: A Stanford neurosurgeon’s parting wisdom about life and time
Study confirms that ending your texts with a period is terrible.
What About “The Breakfast Club”?
Musician Daryl Davis Has Converted Hundreds of KKK Members Over 30 Years — Here's How
She was a musical ingenue Sunday, filmed a slasher movie past midnight Monday, and was pre...
After I noticed an overnight traffic spike to a classic handout, I touched it up and creat...