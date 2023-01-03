You can be a Trek fan without loving TOS. But if we think tolerance and empathy are good things, it makes sense to practice tolerating and empathizing with our own past.

I was born in 1968 and grew up with reruns of TOS. I can only remember seeing a handful of episodes for the first time (and those are some of my earliest memories).

Some of the episodes are awful, and the third season is overall very weak.

You can be a Trek fan without loving TOS.

As a college English professor, I regularly teach classic works that my students struggle to understand, much less appreciate, because they’re uncomfortable confronting the values and unquestioned assumptions of past centuries and different cultures.

I remind them that we are all products of our times, and we are all of us happily basking in unquestioned assumptions that future centuries will find uncomfortable, and that if we think tolerance and empathy are good things, it makes sense to practice tolerating and empathizing with our own past, though of course that doesn’t include ignoring or excusing injustices.

Much of TOS is dated, but compare it to other science-fiction TV shows of the same decade — Judy Jetson is a housewife with a robot maid, and Maureen Robinson from Lost in Space is canonically a brilliant scientist but the scripts mostly made her a mom in space. It was a powerful statement in the 1960s for TOS to have minority officers on the bridge — even though about 55 years later it’s perfectly fair to note how little screen time these supporting characters got.

But if you do want recommendations, here are mine, in no particular order.

Where No Man Has Gone Before

The Corbomite Maneuver

The Enemy Within

Balance of Terror

Amok Time

Space Seed

The Trouble with Tribbles

The City on the Edge of Forever

Arena

The Menagerie (1 and 2)

The Galileo Seven

If you want fun and campy, try:

The Gamesters of Triskelion

I Mudd

The Way to Eden

A Piece of the Action

Assignment Earth

The Naked Time

Mirror, Mirror

Shore Leave

Wink of an Eye

The Trouble with Tribbles (already listed as a great episode, but definitely campy)

Optional (if you like “so bad it’s good”) Spock’s Brain That Which Survives



If you like drama, where the writing and the performances of guest stars carry the show:

Whom Gods Destroy

The Conscience of the King

The Man Trap

The Ultimate Computer

The Doomsday Machine

Already recommend as great episodes, but also notable for their guest stars

Balance of Terror

Space Seed

City on the Edge of Forever

And you have to be aware of the weakest episodes

Catspaw (a Halloween episode with dungeons and a sorceress)

Day of the Dove (an excuse to get Klingons fighting Enterprise crew with swords)

The Specter of the Gun (a Western)

Plato’s Stepchildren (I haven’t been able to force myself to watch it since I saw it as a teenager in the 1980s, but it features a little person riding Kirk like he’s a pony…. don’t ask)

Let That Be Your Last Battlefield (which tries to make social commentary on racial prejudice but is a mess)

Turnabout Intruder (which focuses on gender dynamics — but neither breeches nor skirts its target.)

I try to get my students to be familiar enough with the cultural conventions of an artist’s time period so that they can appreciate when a particular work is notable because it masters a convention (the way “Balance of Terror” nails the “WWII Allied cruiser vs Nazi submarine movie”) and when a work of art is notable because is shatters a convention (such as this moment from that same episode, where Kirk kicks a prejudiced white guy off the bridge and Uhura takes over at his post).