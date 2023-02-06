Pa. agency explains why it enacted new ‘no force-on-force rule’ for Bushy Run, other sites

/ 13 hours ago 6 Feb 2023

Attending the re-enactment of the Battle of Busy Run was a favorite and familiar part of our homeschool curriculum.

The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated.

But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history.

“There are more impactful and safer educational methods through which we can teach the public about the complex mix of ideas, events, social structures, etc. that led to violent conflict,” PHMC external affairs director Howard Pollman wrote via email.

[…]

The no force-on-force standard, which was adopted from the National Park Service, asserts that force-on-force reenactments are “disrespectful” to the memory of those who died in or were impacted by conflicts, Pollman said. The National Park Service implemented the policy in 2006. —Triblive.com

Similar:

An afternoon with Ben Franklin.
The real Lord of the Flies: what happened when six boys were shipwrecked for 15 months
The Toulmin model for analyzing arguments came up at a faculty pedagogy workshop today. I ...
Opinion | Alec Baldwin Didn’t Have to Talk to the Police. Neither Do You.
Mindset matters. Sometimes it's an accomplishment just to make it through the day. But we ...
Academics work to detect ChatGPT and other AI writing