Pa. agency explains why it enacted new ‘no force-on-force rule’ for Bushy Run, other sites

Attending the re-enactment of the Battle of Busy Run was a favorite and familiar part of our homeschool curriculum.

The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated.

But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history.

“There are more impactful and safer educational methods through which we can teach the public about the complex mix of ideas, events, social structures, etc. that led to violent conflict,” PHMC external affairs director Howard Pollman wrote via email.

[…]

The no force-on-force standard, which was adopted from the National Park Service, asserts that force-on-force reenactments are “disrespectful” to the memory of those who died in or were impacted by conflicts, Pollman said. The National Park Service implemented the policy in 2006. —Triblive.com