DeSantis-backed bill would make it easier to sue news media

American law protects the free speech and press rights of all citizens, including journalists; and the courts are open for all citizens, including the subjects of new stories.

Democracy has flourishes where the press is free. Despotism rises where it is not.

DeSantis is framing this as a defense of the average citizen, but we all know that’s not what’s going on here.

I’m particularly concerned by the attempts to presume any anonymous source is false, and the assumption that reporters and editors should be compelled to divulge the names of sources who agreed to speak anonymously.