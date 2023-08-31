Yes I do own a copy of the 1975 Star Trek Enterprise blueprints, but this guy annotated his copy with the episode number where various rooms were mentioned, and updated the 1975 plans to better match what was shown on TV.

Source: Cygnus-X2.net

