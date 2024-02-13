Teaching myself the #Unity3D game engine. Each step requires a lot of focused attention. I lost 2 hours today trying to decide the right typeface for text overlays for a steampunk game.
Similar:
The automatic doors on my fantasy steampunk cruiser do work… kinda
Ok, never mind Dusgcxms2… buddy, you can keep your first place as far as I’m concerned.
The amazing daughter is featured in the ads for this commercial dance event.
Attending Religious Perspectives on the War in Gaza.
Look what I found on my shelf in a closet. #history #archaeology #media
Ascending the path to High Hrothgar? No, just the snow-covered steps from the parking lot...