Similar:
My colleague @crissycp offers warm soda bread and tea every year, as part of her authentic...
Simulated iceberg, preserved artifacts and re-creations at the Titanic installation.
Leftovers from the food my colleagues brought in to bribe/reward those few students who sh...
The daughter was invited back to perform at this year’s Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Co...
Teaching myself the #Unity3D game engine. Each step requires a lot of focused attention. I...
The automatic doors on my fantasy steampunk cruiser do work… kinda
One thought on “Happy Easter 2024”
Purple dress is wonderful on our wonderful girl!
Peter, looking great!