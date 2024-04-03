Double Entry Journals: Your Scholarly Research Notes for College-level Critical Thinking

Jerz > Writing > Academic

What is a double-entry research journal?

Reading with a highlighter in your hand encourages you to agree with or ignore what you read. That’s a very limited way to engage with a text.

By contrast, double-entry notes are a way of making complex connections between different things that you read.

My students often tell me that when they take good double-entry notes, they get a much better paper when the time comes for them to start actually churning out the paragraphs. Drafting with their DEN journal open in another window helps my students focus on the college-level critical thinking that they know I want to assess. They are less likely to fall back on summary and other filler.

My example of a DEN table that presents thoughtful comments on three different quotes from a single source:

Source One — Scholarly Article Smith, Jane. “Probably a Long and Dry Title That Includes Technical Terms about MyTopic.” International Journal of MyTopic. Volume 34, Issue 2, 2022, pp. 32-57. Academic Search Elite. Detail 1 from Source One. (A direct quote, table, image, or other important detail that you think you can use in your term paper; include the page number whenever possible — look for a downloadable PDF) Analytical Response 1 on Source One You don’t have to answer each one of these questions for each detail; just answer the prompts that are relevant / important to your chosen detail. How will you be able to use this detail in your paper and/or how does it give you ideas for further research?

in your paper and/or how does it give you ideas for further research? Do all your sources agree with this detail (in which case it’s probably non-controversial and bland) or have you found a source that disagrees with it (and if so, what is the name of the author and on what page does the author disagree; you can include a quote from that author here, if it will help)?

with it (and if so, what is the name of the author and on what page does the author disagree; you can include a quote from that author here, if it will help)? Does this detail confirm what you already believed about your topic before you started researching (in which case you might be attracted to it because it affirms the bias you brought into this project) or does this quote raise new ideas that make you rethink what you originally thought about this topic?

what you originally thought about this topic? What new questions / possibilities occur in your mind as you consider this detail? How can you act on those new ideas ?

? How can you meaningfully connect this detail with other details you have learned about your topic? Detail 2 from Source One. (A different direct quote, table, image, or other important detail that you think you can use in your term paper.) Analytical Response 2 on Source One

(see above) Detail 3 from Source One. (A different direct quote, table, image, or other important detail that you think you can use in your term paper.) Analytical Response 3 on Source One

(see above)

Create a separate table for each different source.

Remember, your goal for the right cell is not to summarize the contents of the left cell.

What makes a good right-side analytical comment?

Weak, surface-level engagement : “These statistics can help my claim that solar energy is overhyped.” (What I see here is a restatement of a paper topic. One short sentence doesn’t let me assess your college-level ability to engage with these statistics and make the claim you say you can make.)

: “These statistics can help my claim that solar energy is overhyped.” (What I see here is a restatement of a paper topic. One short sentence doesn’t let me assess your college-level ability to engage with these statistics and make the claim you say you can make.) Better, but still preliminary : “I can probably use Smith’s analysis of the WTO reports from 2010 and 2020 to explore their claims about solar energy.” (The student is talking about an idea they might use in the future, but they haven’t engaged with this idea yet, so I don’t really have anything to evaluate. If you haven’t tried writing a paragraph that uses Smith’s analysis, I won’t be able to give you any feedback for improving your skill at writing such paragraphs.)

“I can probably use Smith’s analysis of the WTO reports from 2010 and 2020 to explore their claims about solar energy.” (The student is talking about an idea they might use in the future, but they haven’t engaged with this idea yet, so I don’t really have anything to evaluate. If you haven’t tried writing a paragraph that uses Smith’s analysis, I won’t be able to give you any feedback for improving your skill at writing such paragraphs.) Shows some engagement : “I really liked Smith’s article because I agreed with what she said about South American and she agrees that that solar energy is overrated. It was cool how she took the WTO prediction from 2010 and used it to critique how the WTO was bragging too much about its supposed progress in 2020.” (This is a personal reflection, which is fine for this brainstorming assignment, but these sentences are too informal and conversational to go into your actual draft.)

: “I really liked Smith’s article because I agreed with what she said about South American and she agrees that that solar energy is overrated. It was cool how she took the WTO prediction from 2010 and used it to critique how the WTO was bragging too much about its supposed progress in 2020.” (This is a personal reflection, which is fine for this brainstorming assignment, but these sentences are too informal and conversational to go into your actual draft.) Very strong, academic tone : “Although Smith finds much to praise in South American progress in solar energy, she raises important concerns when she notes the discrepancy between the World Trade Organization’s 2010 prediction of a 25% increase in solar energy use over the next decade and the lavish praise the WTO gave out after reporting a much more modest 5% increase in 2020. By contrast, Jones concludes that…” (This makes an original connection between two credible sources.)