Added multiple swappable upper storeys. Next I will make slightly fewer variations of a slightly larger building. #blender3d #medievalyork #mysteryplay
Similar:
What, exactly, am I looking at here? I’m so confused.
Reliving memories and saying goodbye to my late colleague Sr. Ann Infanger.
Modular components to mix and match. The upper storeys are next. #blender3d #medievalyork ...
Enjoyed making a 3D print of the captain’s chair from the #steampunk bedtime stories I use...
The daughter is doing another thing, this time in Galway, Ireland.
This actually happened the other day when I was offline.