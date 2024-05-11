Hooded faculty and staff are loaded into the launch tube below Sullivan. @setonhilluniversity
Similar:
I’m still teaching journalism and my usual courses, but after 21 years I’ve stepped aside ...
A Brazilian couple bought a deforested ranch and spent decades planting over 2 million tre...
A quick Sunday visit to #fortligonier with my history-loving son.
The choreographer daughter is doing a thing.
So I’m starting a thing. Wish me luck. #blender3d #medieval #york #mysteryplay #corpuschr...
No interior yet. Getting there. Gotta start somewhere. Low-poly background detail for a me...