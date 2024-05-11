My simulation project does not require me to master medieval daub and wattle architecture. But sadly, I now know just enough to be disappointed by this first attempt. #blender3d #medievalyork #mysteryplay #keepgoing
Similar:
Hooded faculty and staff are loaded into the launch tube below Sullivan. @setonhillunivers...
I’m still teaching journalism and my usual courses, but after 21 years I’ve stepped aside ...
A Brazilian couple bought a deforested ranch and spent decades planting over 2 million tre...
A quick Sunday visit to #fortligonier with my history-loving son.
The choreographer daughter is doing a thing.
So I’m starting a thing. Wish me luck. #blender3d #medieval #york #mysteryplay #corpuschr...