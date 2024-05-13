I get a little workplace gift as the academic year closes.
Similar:
Spring 2024 Grades: Submitted
At the airport, sending the daughter off to Ireland.
My simulation project does not require me to master medieval daub and wattle architecture....
Hooded faculty and staff are loaded into the launch tube below Sullivan. @setonhillunivers...
I’m still teaching journalism and my usual courses, but after 21 years I’ve stepped aside ...
A Brazilian couple bought a deforested ranch and spent decades planting over 2 million tre...