Modular low-poly medieval buildings. Ground-level storefronts have more detail than the upper storey windows and interiors. #blender3d #medievalyork #mysteryplay #gettingthere
My second try is definitely better than my first from a few weeks ago.
I’ve told myself at this stage, no props! No barrels or crates or hay bales, wall sconces, procedurally-generated random street signage; no pigs or chickens or rats or cats or pigeons or horses, no cabbage carts fruit stands or tankards of ale. No, no, no.
When I get the simulation code working maybe I will treat myself to designing one prop a day.
I’ll need to set this project aside for a bit because I have a few upcoming deadlines on other projects. This is a pretty good stopping point.
