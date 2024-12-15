Couples in successful relationships always use these 6 phrases: ‘You’ll grow stronger both individually and as a unit,’ therapist says

“If you and your partner regularly use these phrases, it’s a sign that you’re already a mentally strong couple,” (psychotherapist Amy Morin) says. “And if you don’t yet, you can start implementing them and find that you’ll grow stronger both individually and as a unit.” —MSN
“I’m going to tell you something that may be upsetting to hear”
“I need your support right now”
“It’s understandable you feel that way”
“I never thought of things that way”
“I’m sorry for the part I’ve played in this”
“Let’s find a solution”
