Students are trusting software like this to do their work.

The technology will continue to improve so that that simulated gymnastics videos will look less and less bizarre, but people who can use AI to create flawless gymnastics videos aren’t actually learning gymnastics. No human being will become a better gymnast thanks to a better AI simulation of a gymnastics routine.

More convincing AI-generated simulations of artistic performances, news reports, solutions to math problem sets or drafts of college research term papers will continue to devalue the efforts of actual human beings who are putting in actual effort to get good at those valuable things.

On Tuesday, OpenAI officially unveiled the production-ready version of Sora and released it to its $20-a-month Plus and $200-a-month (lol) Pro subscribers. Or, at least, the company did for a few hours. As technology commentator Ed Zitron noted on Bluesky Wednesday, “mere hours — maybe even less — after saying Sora was out, OpenAI stopped accepting new account registrations with no clear timeline. OpenAI bait-and-switched the entire tech media. There’s no way this company can afford to have their video generator available to the public.” —Digital Trends