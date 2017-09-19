On the Ethics of Rebranding a Former Trump Administration Official as an Amusing TV Personality

It’s also a disservice to readers to report on Spicer’s post-White House life and not mention how unusual and controversial his tenure was. This is a guy famous for meeting with reporters near the bushes on White House grounds, for coining the phrase “Holocaust centers,” for creating the necessity for courtroom sketch artists in the White House briefing room, for defending the detention and vetting of a five-year-old Iranian immigrant. Events like these defined Spicer’s time at the White House, and it’s important to remind readers that they happened and why they matter. —Columbia Journalism Review