I love my students enough to teach them the difference between passive voice and past tense.

Me (finishing lecture on active and passive verbs): Do I expect you to become experts overnight? Of course not.

Class: (starts to pack up)

Me: But there will be a quiz Wednesday.

The subject of an active voice sentence performs the action of the verb: “I throw the ball.”

The subject of a passive voice sentence is still the main character of the sentence, but something else performs the action: "The ball is thrown by me.

