Multimodal News Packages (for Student Journalists)

At my small liberal-arts college, I don’t expect most of my students will pursue careers in the news industry; yet anyone who expects to work with words can benefit from practice meeting deadlines, being fair and balanced, and understanding the function of the free press in a democratic society.

While newsrooms of the past were more likely to have full-time photographers, fact-checkers, copy-editors and designers, lines between those jobs keep getting blurrier.

While I still assign plenty of traditional “interview a classmate” and “cover this campus event” stories for newcomers, once students they get the basics, I start asking them to create multimodal news packages.