Details from the author’s life are not the magic ticket to “correct” interpretations in literature class

Students who are new to college literature classes often value literary biography very highly, expecting that one of their tasks is to spot one-to-one relationships between the literary texts and the personal lives of the authors. For instance, from the two Sylvia Plath poems that use Nazi imagery to describe troubled relationships with paternal figures, they begin their literary interpretation with the assumption that Plath’s real-life father was an SS officer who presided over the slaughter of millions. (Otto Plath, a biology professor who specialized in bees, left Germany when Adolph Hitler was about 12, and had no ties with the Nazi party; but details of his live have very little relevance to our reasons for studying Plath’s poetry.)

For poetry as intimate and confessional as Plath’s, it is understandably tempting to conflate the speaker of the poem (the “I” through whose senses and thoughts we experience the poem) with the real-world identity of the poet who composed the verses. Poets do, of course, draw on their own life experiences, but it’s very limiting if we imagine that poets can’t compress time, combine characters, intensify experiences, and imagine impossible perspectives instead of expecting that their job is faithfully translating sensory data into verse. (To illustrate my point, I introduce students to Fatimah Asghar’s poem written in the persona of the chaotically-orbiting celestial body, “Pluto Shits on the Universe.”)

In his review of James Atlas’s The Shadow in the Garden, John Tytell writes: