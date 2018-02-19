This is fine. Really.

Thanks(?) to social media, it’s very easy for us to learn, in a personal context, all about bad things happening far away from us. And the impressions left by people grieving and pointing fingers at each other leaves a toll.

And when we do not know, or when we do not know enough, we tend always to substitute emotions for thoughts. –T.S. Eliot, “The Perfect Critic” (1921)

Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker tells The Washington Post that, contrary to what our subjective perceptions tell us, objectively speaking, things in America and the world are getting better.

As I sit here with my mug among the flames (“This is fine“), I sure don’t feel like things are getting better. But that’s why the article caught my eye.