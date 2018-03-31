I am shocked — SHOCKED — to find that TV journalism is scripted, shallow eye candy.

Don’t trust the scary bad interweb. Do trust us, your local TV talking heads, who will do all the scary thinking for you!
Seeing local TV devote air time to discuss fairness and accuracy in journalism is a good thing. But when scores of newscasters read word-for-word the exact same statement, which blames social media, complains that “some media outlets publish these same fake stories,” and warns about “some members of the media” who “push their own personal bias and agenda to control ‘exactly what people think,'” the whole thing looks very suspicious.
The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media. More alarming, some media outlets publish these same fake stories… stories that just aren’t true, without checking facts first. Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control ‘exactly what people think’…This is extremely dangerous to a democracy. –Every one of the reporters featured in this clip.
Source: How America’s Largest Local TV Owner Turned Its News Anchors Into Soldiers In Trump’s War On The Media
https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/wIs4mmG8?exp=1522551360&sig=6fcb25f26ad201b6700c6f94d377349d