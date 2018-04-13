JANE EYRE Steps In and Out of Darkness at PICT

Jane Eyre is not a two-person show, and the smallish cast must take on double duty at least, filling a wide variety of roles in this production. Besides the previously mentioned [Paige] Borak, multipurpose players Jill Keating and Carolyn Jerz must be singled out- Keating takes on three different variations of the “matronly, unpleasant Victorian lady” type and makes each one grotesque but unique, and Jerz serves as a one-woman stage crew while playing upwards of four roles and juggling cockney, Northern and Queen’s English accents seamlessly. —Broadway World Review