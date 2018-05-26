I’m no longer surprised, but still want to document.

This is really noteworthy. Today the President of the United States denied a statement that was issued in the White House by one of his own officials, claiming that the official does not exist and that the New York Times invented the source.

This is not about a reporter making an error, or selectively quoting part of a statement out of context in order to skew the meaning, or making a big deal out of some small gaffe with the goal of making Trump look bad. This is about the President accusing a journalist of lying when dozens of reporters who were in on the meeting, or listening by telephone, know the truth. Audio of the WH official being introduced and making the statement has surfaced. Trump supporters who already believe “the media” are biased and evil won’t be swayed by the evidence.