Addressing Our Biases: Medieval Bathing

Did medieval people bathe?

If you already believe that the middle ages was “The Dark Ages” (a bit of very successful propaganda created by Protestant intellectuals in order to distance their own accomplishments from the Catholic roots of the Renaissance) then you are likely to perpetuate the myth that everything about life “back in the day” was nasty and alien, rather than seeing all of human culture — especially our own — as a continuum of narratives competing for dominance and worthy of careful study and critique.