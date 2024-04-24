Dr. David von Schlichten honors the spectrum of motivations (not always financial) featured during Seton Hill‘s “Celebration of Scholarship.”

Dr. DavidVonScichten honors the spectrum of motivations (not always financial) featured during Seton Hill‘s “Celebration of Scholarship.”
Similar:
Journalist flexes in story about Trump Media accountant who has spelled his own name 14 di...
Last weekend I roughed out shapes to represent buildings, in oder to provide some sense of...
The School of Humanities honors me and my colleagues @mikearnzen and Dan Martino as we com...
NASA reconnects with Voyager 1 (after months of confusion)
Collegewide game encourages small interactions around campus
Surprise sidewalk encounter with my man Hopkins outside the Admin shuttle stop this mornin...