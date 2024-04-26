Inspiration can come to those with the humblest heart. Caedmon the Cowherd believed he had no talent for singing, but the voice in his dream encouraged him. Listen to what he does with it in, “The Cowherd Who Became a Poet,” by James Baldwin. A Production of We Are One Body® Audio Theatre.
Read by Dennis Jerz.
Audio Engineer Jacob Gorsich.
Image by Albert Saenz
One thought on ““The Cowherd Who Became a Poet,” by James Baldwin. (Read by Dennis Jerz)”
Delightful!!
“The Cowherd Who Became a Poet” Well read, Dennis!
Is there a musical score written for it?
Speaking of songs, find “The Clouds’ Veil” on YouTube, a comfort
for the soul.