“The Cowherd Who Became a Poet,” by James Baldwin. (Read by Dennis Jerz)

Inspiration can come to those with the humblest heart. Caedmon the Cowherd believed he had no talent for singing, but the voice in his dream encouraged him. Listen to what he does with it in, “The Cowherd Who Became a Poet,” by James Baldwin. A Production of We Are One Body® Audio Theatre.

Read by Dennis Jerz.

Audio Engineer Jacob Gorsich.

Image by Albert Saenz

