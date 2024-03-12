A certain potions instructor is done with everything after submitting midterm grades. (Harry Potter Feast)

Similar:
Leftovers from the food my colleagues brought in to bribe/reward those few students who sh...
MLA In-text citations: Writing that got you through high school won’t do in college.
Duke stops assigning numeric values to essays, test scores
No focus, no fights, and a bad back – 16 ways technology has ruined my life
Nor the Battle to the Strong #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 4) Jake Sisko, cub ...
I Don’t Know Why Everyone’s in Denial About College Students Who Can’t Do the Reading