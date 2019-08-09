/ 1 min ago 9 Aug 2019

A scene from the movie "The Matrix," symbolically showing objects formed out of shifting lines of computer code.Is this why oldsters love nostalgia? I'm 50. I'm in my office casually sharpening my CGI skills, and I get a huge rush when tweets mention a Usenet thread I joined in 2001 & a video game I played in 1992, and I can see the glittering green matrix code explaining it all.