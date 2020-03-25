The Nightingale (WAOB Audio Theatre)

I haven’t done any audio theatre recordings in a while (thanks, coronavirus) and I miss it. Here’s my interpretation (recorded some time ago) of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Nightingale.”

The nightingale is considered the most beautiful thing in the kingdom… until a mechanical nightingale wins over the citizens, and the true nightingale is banished. But how will the mechanical nightingale fare — when Death arrives in the kingdom? Hans Christian Andersen affirms the necessity of art and natural beauty in this exciting and moving tale. The exceptional Dennis Jerz narrates and voices every character, accompanied by an original music composition by John Wojtechko. Edited by Thomas Marinchak. Mixed by Joseph Adams.