According to an article in Medium, toilet paper isn’t selling out because the supply chain is collapsing, or because people are hoarding.

We’re using more toilet paper at home.

Yes, some people are hoarding, but we’re all spending a lot more time at home.

All the toilet paper we would have used at work, in school, in malls, at restaurants or in theaters is still there, not being used.

Businesses buy their toilet paper in bulk. It’s not packaged for the home market. It doesn’t come shrink-wrapped in bundles of 12 or 24, with a barcode and a recognizable logo or mascot.

The production pipeline just isn’t designed for fluctuating need. The factories are already designed to work at peak capacity to meet what is usually a perfectly constant demand. Producers can’t just bring in a second shift or pivot from making wrapping paper to making toilet paper.