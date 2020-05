A rubber bullet shot by the Hong Kong police on Sunday caused a journalist to lose sight in an eye. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) again urges the authorities to guarantee reporters’ safety. A reporter working for Indonesian-language media outlet Suara Hong Kong News, Veby Mega Indah, has permanently lost eyesight in the right eye on Sunday September 29th after she was hit by a rubber bullet shot by the Hong Kong police during a protest. —Reporters Without Borders